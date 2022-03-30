As Bitta Karate Trial Begins, 'The Kashmir Files' Director Expresses Hope For Justice

The exodus of the Kashmir Pandits in 1990 has been one of the dark chapters in Indian history for the past few years. The issue became a talking point once again with the release of The Kashmir Files that hit the theatres earlier this month and went on to become a blockbuster. Days later, there is development on one of the many incidents that took place during the chaotic period.

The Srinagar Court has begun the murder trial against Farooq Ahmed Dar, known by the name Bitta Karate, 31 years after he admitted on camera that he killed more than 40 Kashmiri Pandits during the exodus period.

The director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the news and hoped for justice for the family of Satish Tickoo, one of the victims during that time.

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to news of murder trial against Bitta Karate

Reacting to a media report of the start of the trial against Bitta, Vivek hoped the Almighty gives justice to all the 'persecuted and the dead". "Justice is the first condition for Humanity," the filmmaker added. He also used the hashtag 'Right To Justice', which is a tagline of The Kashmir Files.

May God give justice to all the persecuted and the dead. Justice is the first condition for Humanity. #RightToJustice https://t.co/bzRt519Jmm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2022

Murder trial begins against Bitta Karate who admitted killing Kashmiri Pandits

The hearing began at 10:30 am at Srinagar Sessions Court on Wednesday and advocate Utsav Bains represented the family in court. Activist Vikas Raina extended support to the motion of the Tickoo's family.

Satish Kumar Tickoo was known to be a friend of Bitta Karate, before becoming the latter's first victim.

Bitta Karate had been imprisoned for his various offences in 1990 for his acts as a terrorist for the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front. Since 2016, he was out on indefinite bail. He is the current chairman of the JKLF.

Chinmay Mandlekar plays character loosely based on Bitta Karate in The Kashmir Files

A character was fashioned around Bitta Karate in The Kashmir Files and it was named Farooq Malik Bitta. It was played by Chinmay Mandlekar. The trailer of the movie too had started with his character being asked how many people he had killed, and he replied '20,25.'