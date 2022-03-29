'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collections, Day 18: Film Maintains 'strong Grip' On Monday

18 days and The Kashmir Files is still bringing footfalls at the ticket windows. The Anupam Kher-Mihun Chakraborty starrer is not just running at the screens in the third week, till when few films manage to sustain well, but is still putting across figures which many films earn in their first weeks.

The film put in an impressive figure on its third Monday. As a result, it took another step closer to the Rs 250-crore mark. And it was achieved at a time when SS Rajamouli's RRR was going strong.

The Kashmir Files Box Office, day 18

The Kashmir Files, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, maintained a 'strong grip' and earned Rs 3.10 crore on Monday. This was after the film witnessed a jump on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 7.60 crore and Rs 8.75 crore respectively, considered impressive figures for a third week.

The total collections of the movie were Rs 231.28 crore, thus remaining in firm control to hit the Rs 250-crore milestone.

#TheKashmirFiles maintains a STRONG GRIP on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 231.28 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fpc6OM0tPG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2022

Overall, globally the collections stand over Rs 260 crore.

The Kashmir Files records

The Kashmir Files has become the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to enter the Rs 200-crore club. Some of the major releases that failed to hit this mark were Sooryavanshi, 83 and more.

The performance of the movie, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, also majorly hampered the collections of Bachchhan Paandey. The film had released a week after The Kashmir Files, and in a rare instance, an Akshay Kumar movie played second fiddle. As a result, the film earned just around Rs 50 crore and was not running at too many theatres in the second week of its release.

The Kashmir Files plot, cast & crew

The plot of the movie revolved around two eras, one where a family witnesses the death of many of its members in the past because of extremists, and another where a man learns about the truths about the deaths.

The film also stars Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Bhasha Sumbli, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, among others.

Vivek Agnihotri has directed the movie from a screenplay he penned with Saurabh M Pandey.