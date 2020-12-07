As Farmers Protest, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Others Lend Solidarity

More names of the film industry came out in support of farmers who have been protesting against the Government over the passing of three agricultural laws. While celebrities associated with the Punjabi film industry had been raising their voice, now those from the Hindi film industry also joined. After Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra and Sonu Sood, actors like Sonam K Ahuja, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, among others also lent their support to the farmers and sought a quick resolution of the impasse.

READ: Farmer Leaders Call For Maximum Participation In December 8 'Bharat Bandh'

More Celebs back farmer protests

Sharing pictures of the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi, Preity Zinta wrote that her heart went out to the farmers and their families ‘protesting in the cold in this pandemic.’ The actor termed them as the ‘soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.’ The Kal Ho Na Ho star ‘sincerely hoped’ that the talks between the farmers and government ‘yield positive results’ and hoped ‘everything is resolved.’

My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b7eW8p8N3P — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 6, 2020

Sonam K Ahuja also posted pictures of the protesting farmers and shared a quote from Daniel Webster, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." The actor also used a hashtag of the movement name ‘Delhi Chalo’.

READ: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Targets Modi Govt Over Farmer Protests

On her Instagram stories, she shared posts from a handle on what the laws were about, and the apprehensions of the farmers. Her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja also penned a detailed note, highlighting the fears of the farmers on “free market” or letting farmers sell directly. He sought to know if there were safety mechanisms over the much debated Minimum Support Price, on farmers being ‘strong-armed’ by corporates and possibilities of corruption.

Parineeti Chopra shared a post from singer-rapper Badshah, about one being grateful to farmers for food on the table.

Neha Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Divyendu Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Ali Fazal were among the others who posted for the farmers and hoped for a quick resolution to the controversy.

More power to the farmers #WeStandwithFarmers — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) December 5, 2020

Jai Jawaan



Jai Kisaan 🙏🏼 — divyenndu (@divyenndu) December 5, 2020

Dear @narendramodi ji There has to be a genuine dialogue between the farmers & government so a plan can be made for the benefits of the farmers. They need to return home & carry on feeding the nation. Kindly settle this for all immediately with continuous talks ! #FarmBills2020 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 7, 2020

Farmer protests update

Meanwhile, the protests entered Day 12, as the sixth meeting, third after the start of the protests, failed to arrive at a consensus. The farmers have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, which has been backed by the Opposition parties. The next round of farmers-Centre discussions have been scheduled for Wednesday.

READ: SP Decides To Organise Farmer Rallies In All Districts Of UP On Monday

READ: Akali Dal Mulling Anti-BJP Front; Gets Support From CMs Mamata & Uddhav On Farmer Protests

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.