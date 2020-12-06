Akali Dal Mulling Anti-BJP Front; Gets Support From CMs Mamata & Uddhav On Farmer Protests

Ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' proposed by the farmers' union, Shiromani Akali Dal is canvassing the support of Opposition parties. On Saturday, an Akali Dal delegation met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and on Sunday it met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Sources said that Akali Dal is attempting a national front against BJP, and will contact the southern parties as well. Incidentally, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had also called for an anti-BJP front. Sources have also said that the Akali Dal is planning to hold a meeting for all regional parties at New Delhi, after which they will form a delegation to meet the President of India over the farm laws and the farmers' protest.

After meeting the Maharashtra CM, Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra told media, "CM Uddhav and CM Mamata said that they will support all programs of farmers during agitation. CM Uddhav will also come to the meeting in Delhi two weeks later. He said that he will support farmers' agitation".

'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8

Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands. Addressing a press conference, one of the leaders Gurnam Singh Chadoni said if the Centre on Saturday does not accept their demand of repealing the three farm laws, they will intensify their agitation. He said that farmers will protest against the central government and corporate houses and burn their effigies on Saturday. Congress, K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS and left parties have extended support to the Bharat Bandh.

5th round of talks

Ahead of the talks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. During the meeting, the Centre was represented by Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Food and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. At the outset, the government gave a point-wise written reply to the farmer leaders. Maintaining that they had enough ration to last for a year of protests, they argued against allowing corporate farming. The next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9.

