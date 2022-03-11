As 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Hits Century At BO, Other Alia Bhatt Films In The 100 Crore Club

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi that has become the actor's fifth film to join the Rs 100 crore club. The hit film was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, debutant Shantanu Maheshwari and many others. Bhatt also recently took to her social media account to give fans a glimpse into how she celebrated the great news. The following box office earnings are according to reports by Indian Box Office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi and other Alia Bhatt films in the Rs 100 crore club

Gully Boy

Gully Boy hit the big screens in 2019 and saw Bhatt sharing the screen with the popular Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Indian Box Office reported that the movie earned a whopping Rs 139.63 crore at the box office and is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Raazi

According to Indian Box Office, this 2018 film minted Rs 123.74 crore at the box office and was a major success among fans and critics alike. The film also starred popular Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and is now available on Amazon Prime Video as well. Bhatt takes on the role of an undercover RAW agent in the film and her performance was hailed by viewers.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This film saw Varun Dhawan sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and made Rs 117.89 crore at the box office. The film is all about Badri and Vaidehi, who meet at a wedding and immediately form a bond.

2 States

2 States released in 2014 and saw Alia and Arjun Kapoor take on lead roles as Ananya and Krish respectively. The film made Rs 102.33 crore at the box office and was all about the leading duo, who belong to different cultural backgrounds trying to convince their families to allow them to tie the knot.

Gangubai Kathiawadi earns Rs 100 crore

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared how she celebrated the news of her most recent release minting a whopping Rs 100 crore. She thanked her fans and followers for the love they had showered on her and shared a picture of herself enjoying a vegan burger and fries. She wrote, "Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia Thank you for all the love"

Image: Twitter/@AnujUnknown, @stfupleaseeee, @Apki1Pasand