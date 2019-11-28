Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Completes 11 Years; Here Are The Best Dialogues From The Film

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! released exactly 11 years ago today i.e in 2008. Till date, it remains a cult classic comedy film in Indian cinema. The film revolved around a man, his early life, and how he then goes on to make a mark in the world by becoming a huge burglar. He robs the elite section of society daily. But the catch is that his way of robbing people is very different and he mainly does it for fun. This film was directed and written by Dipankar Banerjee.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! starred Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi, Richa Chadda, Manjot Singh, and Archana Puran Singh donning the best comical avatars. The central character played by Deol was inspired by a real-life thief, popularly known by the media as 'Super chor'. Abhay Deol goes on to rob many high-profile people in society in cities like Bangalore, Chandigarh, Mumbai, etc.

Even after releasing two days after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! was an enormous success. The film opened up to positive reviews by critics and audience alike. Many even termed it as a ‘must-watch’.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! went on to sweep away many awards that year too. The film received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. The film even won the Filmfare Award for Critics Award for Best Actor, Best Dialogue, and Best Costumes. It even won an IIFA Award and Star Screen Award too.

Here are the best dialogues of Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Aaj mera happy birthday hai, saal mein do baar aata hai bas

Akhbaar baad mein aata hai, colony waale khabarein pehle chaap dete hai

Duniya ko baanta, humko tata

Jaisi demand, waisi supply

