As Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Tie The Knot, Celebrities Shower Love On The Newlyweds

Longtime couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for more than a decade, tied the knot in a traditional lavish ceremony in Chandigarh. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Rajkummar Rao took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped snaps from his big day. He also penned a lengthy note expressing joy of getting married to his 'everything, his soulmate, his best friend, and his family'.

As soon as the snaps were up on the internet, many friends from the industry took the opportunity to congratulate the newlyweds. Sanya Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, Shruti Haasan, Taapsee Pannu, Athiya Shetty among others dropped heartfelt wishes for the couple and further congratulated them.

Celebs drop heartfelt wishes as Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao posted a pair of stunning pictures from his special day, where he can be seen performing wedding rituals with his better half. In one snap, he can be seen putting vermilion on the forehead of Patralekhaa, while she flashes her bright smile. In another snap, the duo can be seen gazing endearingly at each other. Rajkummar in the caption wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Patralekhaa, too, posted a pair of pictures where Rajkummar can be seen joyfully grooving as Patralekhaa adorably looks at him. In the caption, the Love Game star wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever... @rajkummar_rao."

As the pictures from the Citylights star's big day made their way on the internet, celebs wishes also poured in. Rajkummar's White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra wrote, "I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations... wohoooo." On Patralekhaa's post, she wrote, "Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations." Sanya Malhotra commented, "Haayeeeeeee... congratulations you two... kitne sundar." Taapsee Pannu chipped in and wrote, "You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real! Congratulations."

Anil Kapoor added, "Congratulations my friends .. wish I could be there in Chandigarh to celebrate ..see you’ll soon as mr and Mrs Rajkumar Patralekha when back in Mumbai". Anushka Ranjan wrote, "Youll are beautiful.. I’m so so happy for this amazing journey you’ll are headed one... hope to be a part of it forever." Bhumi Pednekar penned, "My hearts melting.. you both are love." Aparshakti Khurrana added, "congratulationssss. This is so so so special. Sorry couldn’t make it. See you guys very very sooon."

Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa