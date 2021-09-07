As SSR's 'Shuddh Desi Romance' Turns 8; A Look At Live-in Relationships In Bollywood Films

Sushant Singh Rajput's film Shuddh Desi Romance recently clocked in 8 years. His co-stars in the film remembered him on this occasion. Both Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor were leads in Shuddh Desi Romance along with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was one of the few Bollywood movies on live in relationships. The live-in portrayal in Bollywood has created a stir at times, but also won hearts of the fans with their uniqueness. Here are films that changed the perception of live-in relationships in India through the medium of cinema.

Arth

Arth was one of the first Bollywood Movies on Live in relationships, as the Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil-starrer still remains etched in the minds of fans. The film released way back in 1982 and ended up winning several awards. The portrayal of the archetypal 'ambitious man', 'the wife' and 'the other woman' was tackled so well that the actors were nominated for several awards and won a few of them too. Cinephiles consider this film quite revolutionary with the depiction of live-in portrayal in Bollywood at that time, with intense characters and unapologetic truths about human nature shown on-screen. Watch the song from the film here

Salaam Namaste

There is a stark difference seen in how the subject is treated the post-2000s era in movies when a movie like Salaam Namaste released. Instead of complex characters find their identity amid a plot-driven film, it was quirky heroes talking in a 'cool lingo', wearing enviable brands that set a complex for the generation watching it. At the same time, while the past portrayed the quintessential alpha male, movies like Salaam Namaste had Saif Ali Khan portray the chocolate-boy image, much loved by fans and still works well for Bollywood films.

Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer was quite a hit, especially with its songs. It was modern, but preachy in its tone, dealt with contemporary issues, but had satirical characters. And yet, the entire plotline worked well for the watchers. Girl and boy fall in love, but the 'samaaj' is a problem for them to get to know each other. They try a living in for a couple of weeks, but chaos ensues that leads to some melodramatic, some forced sequences of comedy. However, in the end, all is well in this one. It is light hearted, but also does end up sending across a message about a how any person has the right to choose the 'how' in order to know their partner.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

This film was supposed to portray a fast-paced, modernised, lilberated character as the lead. Ranbir Kapoor, while acing the role, also showed a paradigm shift in how live-in relationships are portrayed on-screen. He played a commitment-phobic casanova who ends up living in with Radhika (Bipasha Basu) who is a model from a small town. Despite it being a grand, larger-than-life Yash Raj film, aspects of it remained relatable for Gen-Z.

Shuddh Desi Romance

One of Sushant Singh Rajput's most memorable performances, Shuddh Desi Romance was one of the unvconventional takes at live-in relationships, especially in India. While the plot of this film and Luka Chuppi may loosely seem alike, it differs in terms of the having a lead cast of three instead of just two dealing with the traditional mindset of the Indian society. The film's ending too is quite different than most, as the 'quintessential happy ending' in this movie is not quite what one may expect.