As Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando' Completes 8 Yrs, Producer Vipul Shah Hints At Film's Part 4

Even before the release of Commando starring Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Chopra and Jaideep Ahlawat, producers Vipul Amrutlal Shah decided to go ahead with at least 3 Commando film series. As the first instalment of the film series – Commando completes 8 years today, Vipul Shah is ecstatic to make the fourth instalment of the successful franchise.

Vipul Shah opens about 'Commando' movie series

Vipul Amrutlal Shah takes a trip down memory lane as he recollects working on Commando movie series, “When I saw the first audition tape of Vidyut, we were looking for a villain for the movie, ‘Force’. Just looking at the tape, I had decided that we will cast him in ‘Force’ as a villain but we will actually make him an action hero because he is exceptionally talented. And it’s been a terrific journey since then. Shooting ‘Commando’ was a very big challenge because we wanted to make an action film and action films always require a budget. We wanted to shoot in the jungles of Himachal Pradesh".

He added, "It was a difficult film to put together. I worked on the movie for almost one year before Reliance came on board as a partner and we had decided at that time that we are going to go ahead with at least 3 Commando films and I am glad that now we are going ahead to make the fourth one, so the target has been well achieved. Two people in Reliance were very important in this entire process – Preeti Sahani and Shibasish Sarkar who made this happen. It was a great team effort between all of us and we are glad that we are talking about Commando 4 and taking the franchise to a new level.”

He also added that the movie saw an interesting villain in Jaideep Ahlawat, who was seen doing amazing performances lately. He also said that he became such a terrific adversary for Vidyut that they both set the screen alive, and of course, the film had the debutant Pooja Chopra and music director Mannan Shah. One of the key elements of the film which gave it the required look and feel was his DOP – Sejal Shah.

Vipul Shah is currently working on two projects simultaneously – a medical thriller titled Human (web show) and Sanak (movie), While Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam, Sanak is an intense, emotional, action film.

