Asha Bhosle Gets Power Bill Of ₹2 Lakhs, Authorities Say It's Based On Meter Readings

State's power utility Mahadiscom has been under the fire lately after being accused of sending inflated bills to its customers. Now, it has received a complaint from the veteran singer Asha Bhosle after she received an electricity bill for over â‚¹2 lakh for her bungalow in Lonavala. But, the electricity provider utility has also come forward and stated that the bill generated has been based on actual meter reading and has already communicated the same to the noted singer.

Asha Bhosle gets â‚¹2 lakhs electricity bill

As per reports, Bhosle has received an electricity bill of â‚¹2, 08, 870 for the month of June, whereas the bill for May and April had a standing of â‚¹8, 855 and â‚¹8, 996 respectively. Whereas back in June 2019, Bhosle had received a power bill of â‚¹6, 395.

"We received a complaint from Bhosle for receiving an inflated bill. Acting on the same, a senior official from the Pune circle personally went there (bungalow) to check the reading and it was verified that the meter reading was correct and so was the bill," stated a spokesperson of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahadiscom) to PTI.

The spokesperson stated furthermore that after conducting a proper investigation, it was revealed that the bungalow was not shut and shoots were taking place at the location. The veteran singer has not commented about the same but this won't be the first time when she has come forward and complained about the inflated electricity bill.

Back in 2016, Bhosle had complained about receiving an exorbitant bill for a bungalow which was not much in use according to her. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the then Energy Minister had assured the singer to look into the matter back in 2016.

On the other hand, a number of other noted personalities from the entertainment industry have also come forward and shared their inflated electricity bills. Recently, actor Divya Dutta had posted a tweet tagging Tata Power and writing that she received a monthly bill of â‚¹51,000. Whereas, actor Taapsee Pannu had also shared that she received experienced an insane rise in her electricity bill for the month of June.

