Ashish Vidyarthi Opens Up On Marrying Rupali Barua, Says 'didn't Want To Be In A Live-in'

In the wake of Ashish Vidyarthi's second marriage to fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video talking about the new phase in his life. Conveying his message in both Hindi and English, Vidyarthi affirmed how each individual is unique for a variety of reasons which also defines how they find happiness. Tracing his first marriage and the circumstances of his divorce with Rajoshi Barua, the actor shared an honest and proud account of how he chanced across his second life partner.

On wanting happiness

Ashish Vidyarthi's video opened with the actor reflecting on the various factors that make each individual unique, which range from different opportunities, challenges, backgrounds, education, professions, social strata, religion, beliefs and even countries. Vidyarthi added how these very factors stand united by a desire common to all - he says, "all of us want to be happy". This set the stage for the headline-making life update that the actor wanted to share with all those interested.

On getting married a second time

Vidyarthi's monologue carried a lovely relaying of how it is that he met second wife, Rupali Barua. Vidyarthi shared how inspite his divorce, he was very sure of his desire to get married again and travel with that special someone. The actor recalled simply letting this desire out into the universe. That is when, he started conversing with Rupali. Vidyarthi gleefully revealed how conversations led to them meeting and once they discovered a special commonality between them, there was no turning back. Vidyarthi went on to reveal how it is at this point that the two decided that they would want to continue their journey together as husband and wife and so they decided to tie the knot.

On the age factor

Ashish Vidyarthi revealed how at the time he expressed his desire to want to get married again, he was 55. Revealing his and his partner's age, the actor shared how he is 57 and his wife is 50. Sharing this information, Vidyarthi let out a chuckle as he said, "...age doesn't matter my friend each one of us can be happy whatever be our age lets keep moving lets respect how people are living their lives, each differently with the sole intentions of fulfilling responsibilities and being happy."

On his first marriage



Before Vidyarthi elaborated on his and Rupali's star-crossed love story, he also quelled all speculations about his first marriage. He revealed how his first wife Rajoshi and he met roughly 22 years back and decided to get married. This is also the time that they had their son Arth, who is currently 22 and working, as shared by the actor. Describing his marriage with Rajoshi as a "beautiful innings", Vidyarthi also delved into what led to their divorce.

The actor shared that at one point they both realised how their perspective on what the future should look like was slightly different from each other. As they attempted to work through this, Vidyarthi revealed it became evident that a resolution of any kind would essentially involving one imposing on the other which would in turn take away from the happiness of both. It is then that Vidyarthi and Rajoshi decided to part ways. He said, "If we cant walk together amicably lets walk separately but remain amicable and thats what we did with grace and a degree of ease we parted ways."