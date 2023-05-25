Ashish Vidyarthi Gets Married Again, Ties The Knot With Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi, 57, got married for the second time to Rupali Barua on Thursday. This is his second wedding. The newlyweds had an intimate court wedding in Kolkata Club. The pictures from the ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet, in which the couple was happily posing for the cameras.

The newly-wed couple twinned in traditional white ensembles. The National Award-winning actor was seen in an ivory white kurta-pyjama set paired with gamosa, a traditional ensemble of Assam. On the other hand, Rupali, who hails from Guwahati, could be seen in a white and golden Mekhela Chador (from Assam) and accessorised her look with gold jewellery. She sported dewy makeup and sindoor. A fan page shared the picture of the couple and captioned it as "Bollywood's popular actor Ashish Vidyarthi started his married life with Assam's Rupali Barua."

A look back at Ashish Vidyarthi's filmography

The actor has worked in films in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages. He is known for his performances in films like Drohkaal, 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Refugee and many more. In 1995, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Drohkaal. Last, he was seen in the film Kuttey, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Earlier, Ashish Vidhyarthi was married to Rajoshi, who is also an actress. Together, they share a 22-year-old son, named Arth.

Ashish Vidhyarthi's upcoming project

The actor was last seen in Trial By Fire, a web series. The series co-starred Abhay Deol, Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak and Shilpa Shukla. About his upcoming projects, he has the film Khufiya lined up, which co-stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Azmeri Haque Badhon. The film will premiere on OTT and is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.