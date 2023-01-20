Ashish Vidyarthi’s Message For Casting Directors: ‘I’m Alive, Don’t Wait For Me To Die’

Ashish Vidyarthi, who was recently applauded for his work in ‘Trial By Fire’, has revealed that he is now eager for meatier roles and also has a message for future casting directors who would like to work with him.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor said, “Since last few years I have decided that I will only do the type of work I prefer doing. After so many years, I can tell you that I am getting some good work. I say no to the kind of work I don’t like doing. I am now willing to do some central roles; the kind of roles I didn’t do earlier.”

“Now I tell them to give me some central roles. That’s why I am happy that I did Trial By Fire. When good directors offer you good roles and believe in you, it makes me happy. I am happy that Prashant Nair (director) trusted me for these roles,” he added.

In his message for casting directors, Vidyarthi said, “I would like to tell them, ‘Main zinda hoon dost. Don’t wait for me to die. Then don’t say that this actor wasn’t utilised properly.’ Very clearly, I am an actor who is alive, who is active, who has worked on his craft. I enjoy acting a lot. I am willing to do some interesting roles in terms of my age. If some writers and casting directors are listening, ‘Aapan idhar khade hain.”

He shared a snap of the interview on Instagram with a message, saying, “Not just casting directors… I wish to tell writers, directors, and producers that Zinda Hoon Main (I am alive) and I am available to be utilised to my full potential... I am here and ready to do some path-breaking central characters.”

The web series 'Trial by Fire', which was released on OTT in January, is based on the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case.