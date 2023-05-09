Ashoke Pandit Condemns The Ban On The Kerala Story In West Bengal

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma as the main lead was banned from the state of West Bengal. Following this, the director and president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit, issued a statement and condemned the decision to ban The Kerala Story. In his letter, he talked about other films that landed into controversies.

While speaking to ANI, Ashoke Pandit said, "I condemn the banning of the film The Kerala Story by the West Bengal government. It's a big attack on the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. It is sending the wrong signal to the entire country." However, the West Bengal government has not yet reacted to this news. While it has been banned from West Bengal, it was earlier declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

I condemn the banning of the film The Kerala Story by the West Bengal government. It's a big attack on the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. It is sending the wrong signal to the entire country: Ashoke Pandit, filmmaker & president of Indian Film & Television Directors'… pic.twitter.com/6bkDHwEbS2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

What was written in the IFTDA letter?

The IFTDA letter by Ashoke Pandit read, "IFTDA CONDEMNS THE BAN ON VIPUL SHAH’S FILM ‘THE KERALA STORY’ BY THE BENGAL GOVERNMENT. We strongly feel that its against the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. We stand by the filmmaker and his film exactly the way we stood by films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat. The film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification cannot be banned. We therefore appeal to the State Government to revert their decision of banning the film."

The Kerala Story declared tax-free by Madhya Pradesh CM

After the release of The Kerala Story, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the film tax-free. The main aim of making it tax-free was to aware the audience about terrorism and religion. The movie was helmed by Sudipto Sen and released last weekend on May 5. It has also been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh on May 9.