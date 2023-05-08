The Kerala Story Edges Out Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 At Domestic Box Office

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has generated buzz among the Indian audiences. After releasing on May 5, it enjoyed a good theatrical run in its first weekend. The movie also has managed to edge out the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kerala Story collected Rs 8.03 crore on Friday, Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, and Rs 16 crore on Sunday. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reportedly collected Rs 7.30 crore on the opening day in India, but fell behind The Kerala Story over Saturday and Sunday.

Despite a huge fan-following of the Marvel movies in India, Adah's film managed to stand its ground in face of stiff competition. Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Days 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT. Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Growth / Decline…⭐️ Sat: [growth] 39.73% ⭐️ Sun: [growth]: 42.60%. EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING. All eyes on its biz on Mon." Check the tweet below.

Adah Sharma reacts to film's appreciation

Adah Sharma took to her Twitter handle to express gratitude after The Kerala Story did well at the box-office. She wrote, "Standing ovation in theatres, the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening. I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Grateful (sic)." After Adah shared the tweet, her fans took to the comments section and showered praise on her. Check the tweet below.

The Kerala Story declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

The Kerala Story was released in theatres on May 5. Soon after, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the film tax-free in the state. The MP Chief Minister said that The Kerala Story was aimed at making the audience aware about religion and terrorism. It is directed by Sudipto Sen.