Ashvini Yardi Shares Unseen Pic Of Kiara Advani As Actor Ties Knot With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani got married to her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer on February 8. Congratulations started pouring in the minute the couple announced their wedding on social media. Among all the fraternity friends, Kiara’s mentor and producer Ashvini Yardi also sent her well wishes to the newlyweds.

Sharing an unseen picture of Kiara, Ashvini referred to her as Alia (Kiara's real name) and recalled their first meeting. Taking to her Instagram account, Ashvini wrote, "I met Alia Advani 10 years ago at my Juhu office, where she had come to sign the agreement of our film Fugly. She has come a long way since then and I couldn’t be more proud."

"Yesterday she married the man of her dreams , the wonderful and kind Sidharth Malhotra in a fairy tale wedding in Jaisalmer. Everything has changed and yet nothing has changed. She is still my l’il Alia who I met 10 years ago. All my love and blessings to Mrs & Mr Malhotra ❤️ @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani," she added.

Notably, Kiara was named Alia at birth. However, she changed her name to Kiara when she started working in the film industry in 2014 as actor Alia Bhatt with the same name had already established herself. The actor didn't want to use the name Alia and cause confusion in the industry.

Kiara revealed in an interview that the Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra film Anjana Anjani was the source of inspiration for her name.

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Ashvini Yardi-produced comedy Fugly. After that, she appeared in a number of popular movies, including the sports biography M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, but it was her part as Preeti in Kabir Singh that brought her fame. Kiara Advani will next appear in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.