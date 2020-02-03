Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari And Nitesh Tiwari Announce 'The Siachen Warriors'

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have yet again teamed up another project. According to the latest reports, the duo is set to reunite with producer Mahaveer Jain and have announced their next, The Siachen Warriors. The film will be helmed by the popular ad filmmaker, Sanjay Shekhar Shetty. Written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved, the film is based on a true story.

IT'S OFFICIAL... After announcing #NarayanaMurthy - #SudhaMurthy biopic, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reunite with producer Mahaveer Jain... Announce #SiachenWarriors [working title]... Directed by ad filmmaker Sanjay Shekhar Shetty. pic.twitter.com/pZfAanusNj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

As tweeted by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film will be based on a true story. It will narrate the story of the brave warriors of the Indian Army that lead their lives in Siachen. The Siachen glacier is known to be one of the coldest regions in the Himalayas. It is very close to where the Line of Control between India and Pakistan ends. The weather conditions there are known to be extreme and the soldiers have to lead their lives and fight their battles despite those conditions. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also took to her social media to share this news.

Blessed that we are able to tell stories of unsung heroes of our beloved India.Proud to be a part of Sanjay Shetty’s dream film #SiachenWarriors [working title] @earthskynotes @sundialent @OpticusInc #SiachenGlacier #Siachen https://t.co/AQqlJQKPoa — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) February 3, 2020

They have also already teamed up for another project. Post-Chhichhore and the prepping of Panga, director Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announced that they are teaming up for a project. The duo is set to direct the biopic of IT couple (pun intended) of the corporate industry, Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy who are the founders of Infosys. It was announced that the film will roll out in 2020 while the team will begin finalising the script by the end of 2019.

