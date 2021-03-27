Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari To Make Digital Debut With 'Faadu', Says 'wanted To Tell Unique Story'

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has helmed some powerful films like Panga, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and many more, is all set to make her digital debut. Bringing to light beautiful shades of love and relationships with an interesting narration, Ashwiny will direct her first series Faadu under SonyLIV’s banner. Known for her insightful stories, the director next is reportedly an intense romantic drama.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's OTT debut

The series will reportedly narrate a love tale between two different thinking characters. According to Bollywood Hungama, Ashwiny confirmed the news and shared her thoughts on the plotline of the upcoming series. The 41-year-old director revealed that she always wanted to be a part of a story that would be a challenge to her brain and will allow her to dive deeper into building new dimensions of her characters while paving a new grammar of storytelling for a new-age audience. She also explained how with every passing time, the ways directors narrate and present their films has also changed. She said that the modern-day viewers and audience is looking forward to a new cinematic experience.

Ashwiny who is excited to begin on this wonderful spree is hopeful that her thinking and vision stirs with the team members on this relatable concept. Faadu will be produced by Studio Next. Actress Kangana Ranaut who played the titular role in Ashwiny's 2020 directorial film Panga, received a National Award under the Best Actress category. Other than this, the film chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead also won the National Award under Best Film category. The film happens to be directed by Ashwiny's husband Nitesh Tiwari. On the special milestone, Ashwiny had penned a note on Instagram while congratulating the teams of both the film on achieving success. Meanwhile, after being an amazing filmmaker, Ashwiny is all set to don the hat of an author for the first time with her fiction novel, 'Mapping Love'. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart.



