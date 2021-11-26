Last Updated:

Stop it Dad | At NCB Office, Arbaaz Merchant Gets Irritated At His Father While Posing For Media

Arbaaz Merchant, one of the accused in the Aryan Khan drugs case, got irritated at his father's request to him to pose for media at the NCB office.

Written By
Joel Kurian
The Aryan Khan drugs case was one of the most controversial events in the past few weeks. The star kid is currently out on bail. As a part of the conditions of the bail, the court has ordered Aryan Khan and the other accused in the case to mark their weekly presence at the Narcotics Control Bureau office.

Another accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant, was also spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Friday. However, there were some unusual scenes for media persons during his appearance. The youngster got irritated with his father asking him to pose for the media persons, and the paparazzi and netizens found it amusing. 

Arbaaz Merchant gets irritated when his father asks him to pose for media

In the video, uploaded on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, Arbaaz Merchant's father was waiting outside the NCB office at Ballard Estate area of South Mumbai when he went to mark his presence. As he came out of the office, his father put his arms around his shoulder and requested him to stand and pose for media.

Though reluctant, Arbaaz stood for a second, but when the camera persons started asking them to turn in different directions to pose, it prompted his father to move accordingly. As a result, Arbaaz was asked to follow suit and the youngster got irritated. He first held his forehead out of displeasure. Later, he left his father's hold around his waist and then said, 'Stop it dad.' 

The camerapersons recording the video could be heard laughing, and netizens too found it amusing, which they expressed in the comments section. 

Previously, Aryan Khan was spotted arriving at the NCB office to mark his presence. 

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others like Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise off Mumbai court. The NCB alleged that they had admitted to consuming charas. However, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan on October 28, and said that no drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan.

As per the bail conditions, which include the accused to surrender their passports before the NDPS Court, they also have to mark their presence at the NCB office every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Tags: Arbaaz Merchant, NCB office, Aslam Merchant
