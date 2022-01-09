Athiya Shetty And Boyfriend KL Rahul Can't Stop Smiling In This Unseen Pic; Have A Look

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for a while now. While the two have been often spotted together, they made their relationship Instagram official back in late 2021. While fans are always eager to see the couple's pictures, KL Rahul recent shared an unseen cute photo of him and his girlfriend.

Taking to his Instagram stories, KL Rahul recently shared a photo with Athiya Shetty. The cricketer shared a group picture to wish a friend a happy birthday, but all his fans can see is him and Athiya smiling together. In the selfie, taken by the cricket star, Athiya could be seen wearing an orange coloured pullover while KL Rahul donned a blue t-shirt and jacket of Team India. Here is the cute photo of the adorable couple.

Source: Instagram/@rahulkl

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make their relationship official

Athiya Shetty rang into her 29th birthday on November 5, 2021, and her beau KL Rahul took the internet by storm by making their relationship Instagram official. Taking to his IG handle, the cricketer shared two loved-up photos featuring him and the Hero actor. The first saw Athiya Shetty wearing a baggy pullover, while KL Rahul sported a grey t-shirt. The cricketer had his hand around Athiya as they smiled at the camera. The second photo had the two of them giving a goofy pose. The caption of the post read, "Happy birthday my (heart emoji)." The picture caught the attention of several celebrities including Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty. The veteran actor dropped a black heart emoji in the comment section, while Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Saiyami Kher and others dropped red hearts.

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's first public appearance

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul walked together on the red carpet of the premiere of Tadap. Athiya looked drop-dead gorgeous as she appeared in an all-black pantsuit. She completed her look with a pair of matching heels and silver jewellery. On the other hand, KL Rahul looked ddapper as he accompanied his girlfriend in a black t-shirt underneath a beige suit. He completed his uber cool look with a pair of black and white sneakers.

Image: Instagram/@rahulkl