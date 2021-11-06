On Athiya Shetty's Birthday, KL Rahul Makes Their Relationship Official With Loved Up Pic

Athiya Shetty rang into her 29th birthday on November 5, 2021. On the occasion of her birthday, the actress' rumoured cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul took the internet by storm as he made their relationship Instagram official with a loved-up photo. The two have been dating for a while now.

Taking to Instagram, cricketer KL Rahul shared two photos with his girlfriend Athiya. In the first photo, Athiya wore a baggy pullover, while KL Rahul sported a grey t-shirt as they posed in a restaurant. The second picture had them in a goofy pose. Sharing the picture, KL Rahul wrote, "Happy birthday my (heart emoji)." The photo caught the attention of several celebrities and it also received over one million hits. Athiya Shetty reacted to the post and replied with a heart and world emoticon. Suniel and Ahan Shetty dropped black hearts while Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Saiyami Kher and others dropped red hearts. Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika wrote, "Aaawww. I wish there was a banana chip emoji."

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Instagram presence

KL Rahil and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a while. From featuring on each other's Instagram profiles to being spotted in the stadium, the couple has made several public appearances together. However, they were never open about their relationship until Athiya's birthday. Earlier, on KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya Shetty shared another goofy picture with her beau. The Hero actor shared two mirror selfies with the cricketer to wish him on his birthday. While Athiya donned a white crop top and blue bottoms, KL Rahul wore a white t-shirt and blue jacket. Sharing their photos, Athiya wrote, "grateful for you, happy birthday."

Athiya Shetty also accompanied her boyfriend in England, where KL Rahul was playing with the Indian Cricket team. The couple joined other couples, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and explored the countryside. In July this year, Anushka Sharma shared a group photo featuring, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and more. Moreover, for some photos, Athiya Shetty even turned photographer for Anushka Sharma.

On the work front, Athya Shetty made her acting debut with the 2015 film Hero. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She is yet to announce her next project.

Image: Instagram/@rahulkl