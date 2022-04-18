Athiya Shetty Drops Adorable Pics With KL Rahul On His Birthday; Cricketer Says 'Love You'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul never cease to leave fans awestruck with their adorable glimpses together, with the actor recently sharing a trail of pictures with the cricketer on his birthday. As Rahul turned 30 today, April 18, Athiya shared a couple of monochrome pictures of the two from their getaways, where they could be seen posing for selfies, walking hand in hand and more.

The lovebirds made their first red carpet appearance together last year at the premiere of Ahan Shetty's Tadap. KL Rahul posed happily alongside the Shetty clan, including Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty.

Athiya Shetty shares a special post on beau KL Rahul's 30th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, April 18, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor shared three black and white pictures, which began with Athiya hugging Rahul as they posed for the camera, and then panned onto a candid glimpse of them and a selfie. In the caption, she wrote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday." Take a look.

Reacting to her sweet gesture, KL Rahul wrote "Love You" in the comments section. Meanwhile, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also reacted to the post and wrote,"'Except another bubble'", while her sister Anushka Ranjan and actor Nimrat Kaur dropped heart emoticons. Others like Amy Jackson, Anusha Dandekar, and Malavika Mohanan also dropped comments.

Athiya's brother and Tadap actor Ahan Shetty, who's known to share a close bond with Rahul, also shared a picture alongside the cricketer as he wished him.

Athiya and KL have time and again swooned netizens with their adorable clicks, and on the occasion of Valentine's day this year, the cricketer took to his social media handle to wish his lady love. In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in white outfits. While Athiya slays in a quirky printed sweatshirt, her beau KL Rahul looks dapper in a plain t-shirt. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy (heart emoticon) day."

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to reports, she will now be seen in Afshan Ashiq's biographical film Hope Solo, which is based on the life of footballer Afshan Ashiq.

