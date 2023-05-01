Athiya Shetty Is A Big Time LSG Supporter; Photos With Husband KL Rahul Are Proof

Athiya Shetty has been by KL Rahul's side ever since the IPL 2023 edition began. While the actress was not present in the initial matches of KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, she did not miss the opportunity to cheer for her cricketer-husband in recent matches. Recently, she showed her love for the batsman's team.

Ahead of Lucknow Super Giants match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow, Athiya and KL Rahul stole some time to spend a 'Soulful Sunday' together in the City of Nawabs. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared glimpses from their stay in the hotel. KL shared a photo that offered a closer glimpse of the actress's face. In the photo, she can be seen smiling while wearing a grey baseball cap with "Lucknow Super Giants" written on it. Athiya also shared a photo, wherein KL could be seen taking a walk inside the hotel premises. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Sundays with this one." Take a look at the photos below:

A fan with KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty at Hotel Taj, Lucknow.



What a lucky person! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhk2cw8Re9 — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 30, 2023

Athiya Shetty turns cheerleader for KL Rahul at stadium

Athiya Shetty recently went to Mohali to support KL Rahul against Punjab Kings XI. She cheered for her husband throughout and jumped with joy when the cricketer's team won the match. Take a look at the tweets below:

Athiya Shetty is there in Mohali to support her husband KL Rahul and his team Lucknow Supergiants ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cb4GJDyVvZ — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 28, 2023

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dated each other for more than four years before tying the knot. They got married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's sprawling Khandala farmhouse. The lavish affair was attended by their close friends and family members.