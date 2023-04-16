Athiya Shetty Has The Sweetest Reaction For Fans Cheering For KL Rahul During LSG Match

Athiya Shetty recently turned cheerleader for her husband KL Rahul during the match of his team Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. While the actress was not present in the stands to watch the match live, she made sure to attend the match virtually. She often shares glimpses from the match to shower support on the cricketer.

Recently, she took to social media and shared a photo. In the photo, several fans can be seen supporting and cheering for KL Rahul. Some fans can be seen holding a banner with "We love KL Rahul" written on it." Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she wrote, "SAME!!" and accompanied it with three heart emoticons. Take a look at the photo below:

In an earlier interview, Athiya mentioned that she gets nervous whenever she watches KL Rahul play on the field. "I feel nervous when I watch Rahul play on the field. Not just Rahul, I'm like that for all my loved ones. It's the love and care and protection that I have for my loved ones that makes me nervous. I'm fiercely protective about them," she said.

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul met each other through a mutual friend in 2019. They clicked instantly and soon began dating. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time. However, their dating rumours began soon after they were snapped at the airport ahead of New Year 2020. Reportedly, they celebrated the eve together in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Athiya was also spotted at the cricket matches along with her family which fuelled their dating rumours. In 2021, the cricketer made his relationship official by addressing the actress as his "heart." They then arrived at Ahan Shetty's Tadap screening while holding each other's hands. The couple tied the knot on January 23, this year. They got married in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members.