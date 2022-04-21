Athiya Shetty Reacts To Recent Wedding Rumours With Beau KL Rahul; Watch

Athiya Shetty recently became the talk of the town after her wedding rumours with popular cricketer KL Rahul made the rounds on social media. The duo often shares adorable pictures together and pen down mushy captions on social media as they give fans and followers a glimpse into their lives together. Athiya Shetty was recently spotted at the airport and was questioned about the wedding rumours by the paparazzi rathered there and reacted to the same.

Athiya Shetty reacted to wedding rumours with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty was recently seen at the airport and was asked a few questions by media personnel gathered at the location. When asked about the rumours regarding her wedding to her longtime beau, the actor denied the rumours and walked away from the cameras. She gestured a negative response when asked if the rumours were true. The actor was seen making a fashion statement as she donned a light blue pair of jeans and a unique black and white jacket with a black tank top. She took her look up a notch with a pair of gold earrings and black boots.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding rumours

The rumours of the much-loved couple tying the knot recently became the talk of the town on social media. A report by Pinkvilla also earlier mentioned that the duo would opt for a winter wedding according to South Indian traditions. They reported that the couple's families have already begun preparing for the wedding. However, Athiya Shetty's recent reaction to the rumours reveals that marriage is not yet on the cards for the duo.

KL Rahul's birthday

KL Rahul recently celebrated his birthday a few days ago and his girlfriend took to social media to share some adorable pictures of the couple. She posted three black and white pictures as she extended her birthday wishes to her beau. The first picture saw Athiya wrapping her arms around KL Rahul as the duo smiled from ear to ear, while the second image featured the happy couple holding hands as they walked together. The third picture appeared to be a selfie clicked while in a bus as the two cuddled with each other. She captioned the image, "anywhere with you, happy birthday", and KL Rahul replied, "Love you".

