The 16th edition of India Couture Week kicked off in Delhi on July 25. The event, showcasing the finest of Indian fashion, is set to conclude on August 2. On the sixth day of the event, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty graced the runway as the showstopper for renowned couturier Anamika Khanna. Her husband KL Rahul's reaction to her ramp walk left fans in awe.

3 things you need to know

The event was organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023.

The couple dated for several years before getting married.

KL Rahul is all hearts for his 'stunning' wife Athiya

While KL Rahul gave Athiya Shetty's ramp walk a miss, he made sure to cheer for her on social media. He shared a video wherein Athiya could be seen walking the ramp. The actress opted for a beige floor-length ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna. The outfit was adorned with exquisite 3D applique work, intricate floral patterns, pearls and delicate thread-work.

(Athiya Shetty walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna on the sixth day of ICW | Image: KL Rahul/Instagram)

The ensemble was complemented by a daring thigh-high slit. The actress paired the embroidered attire with a statement necklace and completed her look with glossy makeup. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, KL Rahul wrote, "My stunning wife" with a white heart. Athiya reposted it on her story and penned, "My whole heart."

Athiya turns showstopper for Anamika Khanna

Athiya Shetty expressed her admiration for Anamika Khanna, not just as a designer but also as a person. She spoke highly of the couturier's genuine and compassionate nature, which, she said, effortlessly translated into her work and designs.

She also said that she felt a profound connection with Anamika's creations and praised the designer's ability to connect with the wearers through her art. The designer's collection seamlessly blended contemporary and vintage elements.