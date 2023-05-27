Athiya Shetty Breaks Silence On Reports Of Strip Club Outing With KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty has broken the silence after reports on the Internet claimed that the actress and her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul were spotted at a strip club in London. Earlier, a video was doing the rounds on social media platforms that shows KL Rahul in what seems to be a strip club. Now, the actress has reacted to the video and issued a clarification.

Athiya Shetty shared a post on her Instagram Stories clarifying that the couple and their friends went to a 'regular place'. In her statement, she also said that usually she chooses to maintain her silence but this time it felt important to her. She added that things were taken out of context and one should 'check facts before reporting.'

"I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love," read her statement on Instagram.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are in England

The couple is currently in England with their friends. A few weeks ago, the cricketer underwent surgery which he sustained during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After undergoing surgery, KL Rahul shared a post on his social media handler wherein he informed his fans that he is on the road to recovery. Also, Athiya Shetty has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram profile.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023

The couple had an intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, Pune on January 23 this year. Athiya and KL Rahul got married in the presence of their families and close friends, such as Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff, cricketer Ishant Sharma and others.