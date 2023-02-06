Athiya Shetty's Customised Kalire Features Her 7 Wedding Vows With KL Rahul In Sanskrit

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Weeks after the wedding ceremony, Athiya's stylist Ami Patel shared details about her unusual kalire (bridal jewellery worn by Hindu brides around their wrists). The stylist revealed that the seven vows of marriage were etched on the charms of her kalire. An up-close view of the charms shows the wedding date etched on them.

Posting the images, Ami wrote, “The saptapadi - the 7 vows of marriage taken around the fire as witness. So were Athiya’s kalire charms. The 7 vow’s engraved in Sanskrit on the sun and little sunflowers embellished on the kaliras made them so charming and special. Kalire by @mrinalinichandra @athiyashetty.”

The jewellery designer Mrinalini Chandra also shared pictures of the bridal accessory and wrote, "We loved making the bespoke Eternity Vows kalire for the beautiful Athiya Shetty . It was an absolute joyride creating this dainty & elegant work of art , handcrafted by the veteran karigars of Jaipur and Lucknow."

"Saptpadi wedding vows Are beautifully Hand etched in Sanskrit on sun motifs preserving these vows are for eternity..Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine ,manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple," she added.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dated for almost three years before deciding to get married on January 23. The couple had a traditional intimate wedding attended only by their family and close friends. They had several pre-wedding functions including haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and muhurtham.