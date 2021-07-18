Athiya Shetty's Sun-kissed Look From England Wins Hearts; Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul React

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty who is currently holidaying in England along with brother Ahan Shetty dropped stunning pictures on her Instagram against a scenic backdrop on Friday. Showcasing her 'sunkissed' look in a beige trench coat, Athiya Shetty posted her 'appreciation' for sunshine with a caption-- "appreciation of day: sunshine."

Her pictures earned praises from actress Anushka Sharma, who is also in England along with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika for the Test series. 'Pretty pretty', said Anushka Sharma sharing a butterfly emoji. Athiya's father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty was also all praises for his daughter's look and left a couple of red hearts on her photo while KL Rahul dropped a like on her post.

Although Athiya Shetty had left for England along with rumored boyfriend KL Rahul who has a packed schedule in the country for the India vs England Test series, according to father Suniel Shetty she had gone vacationing with her brother Ahan. Notably, KL Rahul had named Athiya as his 'partner' in the official documents submitted to the logistics department of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and she had reportedly entered the bio-bubble environment with him as well.

Check out Athiya Shetty's post

Suniel Shetty opens up on Athiya & KL Rahul's relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been grabbing headlines over their rumored relationship for the past few years. Recently, the actress' father Suniel Shetty spoke at length about the two and said that the rumored couple 'look brilliant together.' KL Rahul also shares a close bond with Ahan Shetty. Earlier this month, Suniel Shetty uploaded a video of Rahul and his son, Ahan jogging together. The video was captioned "MY LOVE MY STRENGTH 🖤!!

