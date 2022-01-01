'Atrangi Re' Fame Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her 'fearless & Divine' New Year Resolution

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently riding on the success of her latest film Atrangi Re. The film emerged as one of the biggest films on the digital platform owing to its record-setting opening weekend on Disney+Hotstar. The Simmba actor has been sharing her memories from 2021 and now she has also disclosed her New Year resolution.

Sara Ali Khan reveals her New Year Resolution

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video in which she could be seen posing in different avatars. The video had subtitles from the popular song, I am woman, sung by Emmy Meli, which read, "I am woman, I am fearless I am sexy, I'm divine I'm unbeatable, I'm creative Honey, you can get in line". The Atrangi Re star revealed her New Year resolution in the caption, stating, "New Year resolution: Be myself. Stay myself. Love myself. New year, Same me #selfcare #selflove #happynewyear".

Not only this, taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared some glimpses from her latest released movie, Atrangi Re. She captioned the picture, "New Year Resolution: Be yourself Sometimes you'll want to be out there, sometimes you'll want to hide away. Do you. Be You. Love You. #2022".

Earlier, Sara had shared a few memories from 2021 through a video. The video included some of the best moments from her travel diaries across the world. The actor looked back at her most memorable adventures of the year along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She captioned the post, "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re which turned out to be a blockbuster. The 26-year-old actor played the role of Rinku, a bubbly and frivolous young girl embroiled in a love triangle with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar's characters. The film received critical praise for its mature and unique take on love while Sara Ali Khan was applauded for her stellar performance.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95