Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Pictures From Next Film's Sets Leaked Online; See Here

Post tying the knot with actor Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal has resumed work and has been shooting for his next reportedly titled Luka Chuppi 2. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Several videos and pictures of the two stars shooting in Indore have gone viral on social media.

Luka Chuppi 2 is the sequel to the first installment that stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The story of the 2019 romantic-comedy revolves around a television reporter and a politician's headstrong daughter who decide to try out a live-in relationship during a 20-day business trip, but things get complicated when the whole traditional family joins in.

Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal's pictures leaked from next' shooting sets

In the viral pictures, both Vicky and Sara were spotted in a simple look in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Vicky is wearing a green T-shirt and a muffler. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan is seen in a yellow sari. From the looks of both the actors, it can be said that they will be playing the role of a couple from a middle-class family. The two can be seen riding a two-wheeler in the city. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together on screen for the first time. Director Laxman Utekar is going to direct this film.

Apart from this, a picture of Vicky Kaushal in bathrobes has also been trending on social media from the shooting sets. Earlier, pictures of the two stars in the same attire were surfacing on social media. Sara was spotted with indoor (vermillion) on her head and a nosering. She was joined by Kaushal, who wore a blue t-shirt and a red hoodie.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's directorial, Sardar Udham, which was named the 'Best Hindi film with a social message' of 2021 by Forbes. The actor will soon be seen in yet another biopic as he plays the role of Sam Manekshaw, the country's first Field Marshal and the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film will also see Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh in pivotal roles and the actor welcomed them to the team in a recent post. Sara on the other hand was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film premiered on Disney+Hotstar and also saw Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/saraalikhan95/VickyKaushalfan_23: