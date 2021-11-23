'Atrangi Re': Makers Unveil South Superstar Dhanush's Character From The Film; Watch

Makers of the upcoming musical drama Atrangi Re have revealed the first motion posters from the film, introducing Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's characters. The first look posters showcase the leading trio's myriad avatars as well as reveal their character names. Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, Colour Yellow Productions uploaded the Kolaveri Di singer's first glimpse and wrote, "Dhanush has a very Atrangi love story to share with you as Vishu. Brace your hearts for #AtrangiRe Presenting to you @aanandlrai 's next... A tale of love & madness." They also announced that the trailer will come out tomorrow, November 24.

Dhanush's first look from Atrangi Re revealed

Sara Ali Khan also introduced his character in an interesting way, and wrote, "Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character. Couldn’t be played by any other actor. From national awards to being called thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush." She also introduced her own character, which will be called 'Rinku'. "Give her all your love, and she will say thank you. Bihar se aayi hai yeh chori."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's character was described as "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next-level energy- adbhud pyaar."

The film, which was officially announced on January 30, 2020, has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Dhanush and the Bellbottom star wrapped up filming by the end of December 2020, the entire project concluded sometime in March 2021. In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Kumar stated that the film has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and storyline. The film's album has been composed by AR Rahman, while Irshad Kamil has penned the songs.

Bankrolled by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, it will witness an OTT release on December 24, 2021, via Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from the leading trio, the film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Hayathi in supporting roles.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @AKSHAY KUMAR)