'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar Reveals 'OTT May Simply Be The Medium' For Film's Release

Over the weekend, soon after the Maharashtra government announced theatres to open from October 22, several productionhouses have been sharing release dates of their upcoming films. Though five of Akshay Kumar’s films including Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan, and Ram Setu have announced their release date, fans have been wondering about Atrangi Re. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Khiladi actor shed light on the same.

The film starring Akshay Kumar, South Indian superstar Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. The shooting of the film is almost complete and the film is ready to release. The actor along with the makers are still pondering whether they want a theatrical run or a digital premiere. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Kumar said that he has not included the film in the list because they are still thinking about whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. The actor further revealed that an OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now.

Akshay Kumar shares thoughts on Atrangi Re's digital premiere

Talking more about the film, the 53-year-old adds that Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and storyline. For him and Aanand L. Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film. Keeping his fingers crossed for the announcement, the actor at last concluded and said that whatever is best for the film should decide the medium of release.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a list of films lined up in his kitty. His next, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring him, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh will release on Diwali 2021. Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi will release on January 21, 2022. Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu will release on Diwali 2022. RakshaBandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai will release on August 11, 2022. Lastly, Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey will release on March 4, 2022. Currently, he is in the UK, shooting for another project.

IMAGE: Instagram/@atrangirefilm