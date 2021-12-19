Atrangi Re Song 'Little Little' First Look Unveiled, Dhanush Is A Delight To Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has been promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re for a while, is ready for the release of her next song named Little Little. Recently, the film was also featured on the famous Times Square building in New York.

Sara Ali Khan's Little Little to be out tomorrow

Sara Ali Khan is all set to work her magic on the big screen in the upcoming film Atrangi Re. She will be seen in the bubbly role of Rinku, embroiled in an unusual love triangle. She took to her Instagram account and shared a poster from her upcoming song from Atrangi Re, 'Little Little'. The song, composed by the music maestro AR Rahman, is set to be released on December 20, 2021. Composed by Dhanush Hiral Viradia, the lyrics of the song has been given by Irshad Kamil.

In one of her Instagram stories, Sara has shared a picture where she could be seen playing cricket in a bridal red lehenga. The post captioned, "Does Rinku play cricket? Find out on 24th of December." The 26-year-old actor has also shared the picture of Times Square featuring the poster of her upcoming film.

The Simmba actor revealed in that caption, "Had my dream in this city and seeing actualise here." She revealed in the caption that her dreams have turned into reality in the very city of its inception.

The nation is already obsessed with the soundtrack which is widely being used for Instagram Reels and people posting videos of them grooving on the catchy beats of Chaka Chak. However, the latest video by Sara Ali Khan is something to give attention to as the actress, who's often hailed for being 'humble' and 'soft-spoken' with the paparazzi, decided to make them groove.

Grooving on the energetic song Chaka Chak, Sara captioned, "ChakaChak, dancing with those who always make me feel Chaka Chak" ending it with folded hands emoji. Further, she wrote, "When the paps get Papped." The paps were seen acing the Chaka Chak hook step in the video. The video has been winning the hearts of the netizens ever since it got released.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95