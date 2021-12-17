'Atrangi Re': Sara Ali Khan Dances With Paparazzi On 'Chaka Chak'; Netizens Drop 'hearts'

The latest track Chaka Chak from Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starer Atrangi Re is furiously trending on social media, one for its peppy beats and lyrics and second, because of song's hook-step.

The nation is totally obsessed with the soundtrack which is widely being used for Instagram Reels and people posting videos of them grooving on the catchy beats of Chaka Chak. However, the latest video by Sara Ali Khan is something to give attention to as the actress, who's often hailed for being 'humble' and 'soft-spoken' with the paparazzi, decided to make them groove.

Sara Ali Khan makes paparazzi groove to 'Chaka Chak'

Grooving on the energetic song Chaka Chak, Sara captioned it as "ChakaChak, dancing with those who always make me feel Chaka Chak" ending it with folded hands emoji. Further, she jokingly wrote, "When the paps get Papped." The paps were seen acing the Chaka Chak hook step in the video. The video has been winning hearts of the netizens ever since it got released.

Sara Ali Khan in the song 'Chaka Chak'

Dressed in a pink blouse and lime green saree, Chaka Chak is Sara Ali Khan's dance number from her upcoming film Atrangi Re. In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen grooving and in her fiery moves and the entire nation is mesmerised by her performance. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it is produced and composed by one of the most renowned composer-singer AR Rehman.

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starer 'Atrangi Re'

As the trailer of Atrangi Re was released a few days back, Sara Ali Khan appears to be playing a quite promising role. The film revolves around Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara) and Vishnu (Dhanush) who are married to each other forcefully. And as they return to Dhanush's village, the duo decides to part ways because of their contrasting personalities. The song Chaka Chak is filmed around the marriage festivities of Dhanush who is getting married to another woman in the presence of his family.

Akshay Kumar is playing the character of a magician Sajjad Ali in this film, who is Sara's love interest. It is quite evident from the trailer that Sara is in dilemma and torn between her husband Vishnu and her lover Sajjad Ali.

The Anand L Rai directorial film will be released on the 24th of December this year and fans are quite excited about the film as the film's storyline looks quite different and unusual.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM-SARAALIKHAN95