'Atrangi Re': Witness Akshay Kumar, Sara & Dhanush Create Magic In Musical Drama's Trailer

Makers of the upcoming musical drama Atrangi Re have finally unveiled its trailer, wherein the leading trio of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush can be seen exuding charm in the unique tale of love. The clip showcases Sara's Rinku embroiled in a romantic affair with both Kumar and Dhanush's character, leading to a string of tumultuous events. She is caught between two diverse worlds, one charting her current state of affairs, while the other showcasing her life decades ago.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the musical drama showcases Dhanush in a heartwarming/ innocent avatar, Akshay as a dreamlike character, while Sara strikes a balance between life and love. The film will witness an OTT release on December 24, 2021, via Disney+ Hotstar.

Atrangi Re trailer released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 24, the Bellbottom star unveiled the clip and wrote, "It's time to feel the madness of this love story. #AtrangiRe Trailer out." Sara also mentioned," Atrangi Re trailer out now. Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks." Take a look.

The trailer comes shortly after the leading trio's first looks were unveiled. Introducing his character from the film, Akshay wrote, " An Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to the story, yours truly. Trailer releasing on November 24 on Disney+ Hotstar". The first look video shared by the Khiladi actor showed his character as a king who can be seen holding a red rose for someone special. On the other hand, Dhanush could be seen as a boy next door named Vishu while Sara's bubbly avatar as Rinku also won over the audience.

The film, which was officially announced on January 30, 2020, has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Dhanush and the Bellbottom star wrapped up filming by the end of December 2020, the entire project concluded sometime in March 2021. The film's first trailer surely upholds its 'Atrangi' (extraordinary) element, with actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Hayathi also helming pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAY KUMAR)