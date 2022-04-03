'Attack' Day 2 Box Office Collection: John Abraham Starrer Moves Forward At A Dull Pace

Actor-filmmaker John Abraham has been facing some major box office failures since the release of his pandemic-era films Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga. The films not only received mixed reviews from viewers and critics but also failed to perform at the box office. As the actor has now come up with Attack Part 1, due to mixed reviews and strong competition, the film is showing a slow pace at the box office.

Attack Part 1 follows the story of an army man, who is turned into a super-soldier after he suffers a severe bomb blast. The film showcases some high-octane action sequences mixed with emotions and drama. Here is how the film is performing at the box office.

Attack Part 1 Day 2 Box Office collection

As per the latest box office reports, Attack Part 1 showed a very slow growth at the box office. The film is currently facing serious competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files. After a disappointing opening at the box office, the movie seemingly struggled on its second day. As per the latest box office reports, Attack Part 1 minted between Rs 3 to 5 crores on Saturday, April 2, despite a holiday on the account of Gudi Padwa, Ramadan, Ugadi, Navratri and more.

On its opening day, the John Abraham starrer saw a disappointing start at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film faced massive competition from RRR as it sidelined Attack completely. Even in metro cities, the film saw a dull response from viewers. The film collected Rs 3.51 crores on Friday, April 1, 2022.

More about Attack Part 1

The latest sci-fi action drama Attack Part 1 showcases India's first supersoldier. The film is led by John Abraham, who portrays an army man, who has been fitted with a technological system as he takes on a mission against dangerous forces for the nation. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, playing the role of Dr Jiya Shetty, and Jacquline Fernandez, portraying Abraham's love interest. The film has been helmed by Lakshya Raj, who has also served as one of the writers for the film along with Vishal Kapoor and Sumit Batheja.

Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham