'Attack-Part 1' Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham-starrer Takes A Slow Start

After the success of Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, John Abraham hasn't extensively enjoyed the best phase at the box office. His movies like Pagalpanti and the COVID-19 era films like Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2 failed to perform well and with the release of Attack Part 1, the actor would hope for a turnaround.

The trailer of the movie showcasing some high-octane action sequences and the back-to-back promotions by the team have been generating buzz for the movie. The opinions by netizens on opening day too were good. However, the film did not enjoy a great opening at the ticket windows.

Attack box office, Day 1

The early estimates of Attack, as per a report on Box Office India, are pegging the opening day collections at around Rs 3-3.25 crore. The figures were termed 'poor', and the business all over was unimpressive.

The only positive for the movie was that it did better than the Marvel superhero film Morbius, which had taken a better opening than Attack in the morning. However, the latter then took a lead over the evening and night shows.

The action film was targetting urban audiences as compared to the mass centres, and this strategy was unlikely to work for an action film, in this case, it was stated. The video game-like look was another factor that worked against it, the report stated.

The film would need a 'phenomenal growth' from now on, as action films struggled for growth on day 2, and that seemed unlikely at the moment. In all probability, it would grow marginally on Saturday, but there were not many chances for the movie.

Attack vs John Abraham's other releases

Attack has earned around the same figure as that of John's pandemic releases like Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, which had earned Rs 2.88 and Rs 3.22 crore respectively on its opening day. However, the point to note is that both films had released when no film was doing well during the pandemic, but Attack has released at a time when many films have done well or doing good business, which includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, The Kashmir Files and regional films like Valimai, Bheeshma Parvam and Bheemla Nayak.

Attack plot, cast, crew

John plays the role of a super soldier, who has been fitted with the technological system as he takes on a mission against dangerous forces for the nation. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prakash Raj.

The film has been directed by Lakshya Raj, and he is also one of the writers, along with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor.