'Attack Part 1' Twitter Review: Fans Amazed With John's Stunts, Hail Him As Super Soldier

Actor John Abraham’s latest release Attack Part 1 where he is seen playing an AI super-soldier, seems to have become a hit among the fans. Starting from the gripping trailer to the actor’s high-octane action stunts, the film is sure to give a spectacular visual treat to every moviegoer. The film will feature Rahul Preet Singh along with the actor.

Ever since the film has released, fans have been showering their positive reviews on the team while lauding the story and the amazing screenplay. A combination of sci-fi, action, and drama, filled with spectacular displays of events, Attack's narrative introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with ordinary human abilities who becomes a super-soldier, one that can operate beyond normal human limits.

The film directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand is based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Soon after its release, it has been receiving earth-shattering reviews from netizens who are praising the film.

One of the netizens hailed the film and wrote, “#AttackPart1 is all we fans wanted from @TheJohnAbraham and especially from Bollywood...” Another user shared a video from the movie theatre and explained how he was blown away by John’s performance. “Just Saw #Attack At Theater 1st day 1st Show...Mind-Blowing Movie Nothing Negative about Movie Pure Hardcore Action Packed Movie.” Another user was bowled over the fact that with the advancement of science and technology, Attack is one of those films that tried to utilize the subject in a better way.

“A first of its kind Indian sci-fi action film #Attack starring #JohnAbraham is now in theaters. We spent a lot on western sci-fi films over the years and it's time that we start supporting our new age desi cinema,” the netizen wrote.

Other than this, there were even some who commented upon his remarks about not doing any regional films. During a recent interview with India.com, the actor was asked whether the rumours of him starring in Prabhas' Salaar were true. The Dhoom star replied that he was a 'Hindi film hero' and that he would not do a regional film ever. He added that he would not play a second lead like other actors.

This comment seems to have affected his Attack business while leading fans to be disappointed. One of the users on Twitter wrote, “With this kind of occupancy #JohnAbraham won't even get a side actor role for his so-called regional films like Telugu. It's a perfect lesson to you sir.” Another wrote, “Attack is attacked."

