'Attack Part 1' Box Office Collections, Day 5: John Abraham-starrer Fails To Leave A Mark

Actor John Abraham, who is known for pulling off any action stunt with utmost ease, miserably failed to attract the masses with his recently released actioner Attack Part 1. Released on April 1, 2022, the film is showing a slow pace at the box office and is receiving mixed reviews from the viewers.

In the film, John Abraham essayed the role of India's first super-soldier. The film showcases some high-octane action sequences mixed with emotions and drama. Along with John, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, playing the role of Dr Jiya Shetty, among others.

Attack Part 1 Box Office Collections, Day 5

As per the latest reports of Box Office India, Attack Part 1 depicted a slow growth at the box office and could not manage to sustain on the fifth day of its release. The actioner is receiving tough competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files. Reportedly, the film has not managed to pull crowds to the theatres. On the 5th day of its theatrical run, the film has managed to mint around Rs 1-1.5 crore and has by far collected approximately Rs 12 crore. Overall the John Abraham starrer has received a cold response at the box office on day 5.

More about Attack Part 1

Attack Part 1 follows the story of an army man, who is turned into a super-soldier after he suffers a severe bomb blast. The film is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. It is bankrolled by John, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.It was earlier scheduled to release in 2021 but faced delays owing to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the lead actors, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheJohnAbaraham