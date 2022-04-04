'Attack Part 1' Box Office Collections Day 3: John Abraham-starrer Falls Flat On Weekend

Actor-filmmaker John Abraham has been facing some major box office failures since the release of his films Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga. The films not only received average to negative reviews from audiences and critics but, also failed to perform at the box office. As the actor has now come up with Attack Part 1, the film is showing a slow pace at the box office even on the third day of the release.

Attack Part 1 follows the story of an army man, who is turned into a super-soldier after he suffers a severe bomb blast. The film showcases some high-octane action sequences mixed with emotions and drama. Here is how the film is performing at the box office on day 3 of its release.

'Attack Part 1' Box Office Collections, Day 3

As per the latest Box Office reports, Attack Part 1 depicted a slow growth at the box office and could not manage to sustain on the third day of its release. After earning Rs 3.51 crores and Rs 3.42 crores within the first two days, John Abraham-starrer collected only Rs 3.55 crores on the third day of the release while making a total of Rs 10.48 crores in its opening weekend. The film is currently facing serious competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files.

One of the reasons behind the failure of the film at the box office could be is that Attack was released at a time when many films have done well or doing good business, which includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, The Kashmir Files and regional films like Valimai, Bheeshma Parvam and Bheemla Nayak.

More about Attack Part 1

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the movie was released on 1 April 2022. Apart from John Abraham essaying the lead role of Arjun Shergill, India’s first super-soldier, other cast members included actors namely Jacqueline Fernandez as Ayesha, Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Sabaha Qureshi, Ratna Pathak Shah as Shanti Shergill, Prakash Raj as Vadraj Kumar Subramaniam, Ranjit Kapoor as Home Minister, Kiran Kumar as Indian Army Chief, Mir Mehroos as Young Hamid Gul, among others.

