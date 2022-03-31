Last Updated:

Netizens Say 'wake Up Sid' As John Abraham Declares He 'won't Do Regional Films'

John Abraham's statement that he would not do regional films or play 2nd lead like other actors did not please netizens, as they highlighted films like 'RRR.'

The performances of films like Baahubali, Pushpa: The Rise and the recent RRR at the box office has put the spotlight on actors gathering attention from across the country, irrespective of the region. The films have gone on to the hit the coveted crore clubs, and even done better than Bollywood films in many cases.

Many stars of the South have entered Bollywood, with Prabhas and others are being known for their 'pan-India' films, while Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also made their debuts in the South film industry with RRR recently.

However, John Abraham is not keen to join this trend. The actor has been linked with a role in Prabhas-starrer Salaar. The actor denied doing the movie and also stated that he would never do a regional film. Nevertheless, the netizens were not pleased with the statement.

Netizens unhappy over John Abraham's statement on not wanting to do regional films  

John Abraham, in a recent interview with India.com, was asked whether the rumours of him starring in Prabhas' Salaar were true. The Dhoom star replied that he was a 'Hindi film hero' and that he would not do a regional film ever. He added that he would not play a second lead like other actors for the sake of just staying alive in the business.

After John Abraham stated his choice, netizens believed that he was looking down on the South film industries. Many of them tweeted that it was the South films which were on top today, and higher than Bollywood movies, highlighting the movies that 'earn Rs 200 crore'.

One wrote, 'Wake up Sid', and added that Bollywood films being superior to South languages films was no longer the case. One user believed that John Abraham did not have the talent to shine in South industry, and asked him to respect films like Baahubali and RRR. 

Another felt that this was a 'discriminatory' thought at a time when people were looking at the Indian film industry as one. The person added that he lost respect for John. 

One other user said that John Abraham would go ahead and remake South films despite his statement. 

John Abraham to star in Attack

Meanwhile, John Abraham starrer Attack is all set to hit the screens, where he enacts the role of a super soldier. The movie stars Prakash Raj, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial is releasing on April 1.

