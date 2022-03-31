Netizens Say 'wake Up Sid' As John Abraham Declares He 'won't Do Regional Films'

The performances of films like Baahubali, Pushpa: The Rise and the recent RRR at the box office has put the spotlight on actors gathering attention from across the country, irrespective of the region. The films have gone on to the hit the coveted crore clubs, and even done better than Bollywood films in many cases.

Many stars of the South have entered Bollywood, with Prabhas and others are being known for their 'pan-India' films, while Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also made their debuts in the South film industry with RRR recently.

However, John Abraham is not keen to join this trend. The actor has been linked with a role in Prabhas-starrer Salaar. The actor denied doing the movie and also stated that he would never do a regional film. Nevertheless, the netizens were not pleased with the statement.

Netizens unhappy over John Abraham's statement on not wanting to do regional films

John Abraham, in a recent interview with India.com, was asked whether the rumours of him starring in Prabhas' Salaar were true. The Dhoom star replied that he was a 'Hindi film hero' and that he would not do a regional film ever. He added that he would not play a second lead like other actors for the sake of just staying alive in the business.

After John Abraham stated his choice, netizens believed that he was looking down on the South film industries. Many of them tweeted that it was the South films which were on top today, and higher than Bollywood movies, highlighting the movies that 'earn Rs 200 crore'.

One wrote, 'Wake up Sid', and added that Bollywood films being superior to South languages films was no longer the case. One user believed that John Abraham did not have the talent to shine in South industry, and asked him to respect films like Baahubali and RRR.

Another felt that this was a 'discriminatory' thought at a time when people were looking at the Indian film industry as one. The person added that he lost respect for John.

One other user said that John Abraham would go ahead and remake South films despite his statement.

Mr. @TheJohnAbraham ji.. present situation of ur so called hindi industry farrrrr backers than u so called regional like telugu tamil malayalam kannada induatries.

We are presentrly at top. our top heros minimum net 200cr.. wat abt urs.. we have almost 20 abv top stars in south — Ahmed Pasha (@Ahmedbujjulu) March 31, 2022

#attack, People @TheJohnAbraham still believe hindi film is superior than regional films. Wake up sid, not anymore. Regional films are far superior than hindi films right from the initial days, but hindi has a wide reach only because of majority speaking. Same with English bro. — imranshaik (@imransk_vignan) March 31, 2022

Nobody asked him to regional films and he has no talent to suit for regional films. Have a respect to regional films and moreover #Bahubali and #RRR proved it’s only Indian cinema. Grow up. You’ll be alright soon — Prasad (@itsme_PRASADG) March 30, 2022

We are trying to make the Industry one as Indian Cinema and here comes a comment that I will not do any regional films and Iam a Bollywood actor. Such an discrimination thought.



Lost my respect towards #JohnAbraham #BycottAttack #Prabhas#Salaar pic.twitter.com/sdHpapArdh — ☆U $ T £ ! N (@austein29) March 31, 2022

John Abraham to star in Attack

Meanwhile, John Abraham starrer Attack is all set to hit the screens, where he enacts the role of a super soldier. The movie stars Prakash Raj, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial is releasing on April 1.