Is Avantika Malik Hinting A Possible Patch Up With Imran Khan In Her Latest Post?

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were sharing a good marriage with each other but were hit by troubled waters when rumours came to light last year that they have been living separately for a while. Even though Avantika's mother dismissed the rumours, another source revealed that the couple had been staying separately. But Avantika Malik's latest post is making fans think otherwise.

What does Avantika Malik's cryptic post mean?

Avantika Malik shared an adorable black and white picture on her Instagram. In the picture, her daughter Imara is seen planting a kiss on her lips. The snap seems to be from a family function as the mother-daughter duo is all glammed up. Malik captioned the post, "I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear." - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!! ♥️ " [sic]

ALSO READ | Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Drops More Hints On Divorce With Cryptic Post?

Sharing a quote by Martin Luther King, Avantika Malik hinted at "sticking to love". Fans are left wondering if she is actually hinting at a possible patch with husband Imran Khan. Malik and Khan welcomed their baby daughter Imara in 2014.

ALSO READ | Avantika Malik Posts Another Cryptic Message On Her Instagram Handle

Rumours of trouble in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage started doing rounds in June last year. Although the couple refused to address the question in front of the video, Imran's mother in law Vandana Malik rubbished the rumours saying that they all have read the news and said that there is no such thing. She revealed that there are some differences between the two which will be sorted anyway.

Imran Khan rose to fame with the 2008 romantic comedy film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. His performance in the film even bagged him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He later went on to act in films like Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and more. The actor was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

ALSO READ | Avantika Malik Posts Cryptic Instagram Posts: What Does It Mean?

ALSO READ | On Imran Khan's Birthday, Wife Avantika Malik Shares Poetry: Just One Last 'I Love You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.