As the countdown to her Bollywood debut begins, Avika Gor admits to feeling extremely nervous. This marks her first, full-fledged foray into the horror genre, and she believes that the movie's songs will have a lasting impact on audiences.

4 things you need to know

1920: Horrors of the Heart is set to release on June 22, 2023.

The film’s director Krishna Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

Vikram Bhatt is the producer and writer of the film.

The screenplay of 1920 was penned by Mahesh Bhatt.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Digital, Gor discusses her involvement in the ‘legacy’ film 1920, her equation with Vikram Bhatt, and the challenges she faces as an outsider in the industry.

She expresses, "I consider this film as an opportunity that might not have come knocking again. And I made sure not to take it for granted. For an outsider, gaining access is the biggest struggle. We are often unaware of audition opportunities and which films are being made. However, I've had it a little easier because people recognise me."

‘It will always be a struggle for an outsider’

Avika Gor is no newcomer in the industry, yet she asserts that the struggle doesn't cease. Her 15-year tenure in the industry began with her breakout role in the TV show Balika Vadhu. Gor reflects, "When I started 'Balika Vadhu,' I had no idea about ratings and TRP, but I learned so much by the end. I've also experienced the disappointment of a few of my films failing. However, when I see films like 'Shamshera' flop, I realise that my film's budget isn't as high. So, I take each day as it comes."

(Avika Gor starter her career as a child artist as Anandi | Image: Colors TV)

‘I never want people to forget Anandi’

Addressing recent viral interviews where she appeared critical of her previous show Balika Vadhu, Gor clarifies that her remarks were taken out of context. She emphasises the significance of the character she portrayed and the opportunities it brought her. "I never anticipated that Balika Vadhu would happen in my life. I owe a lot to that character. I remember people telling me they were only allowed to watch that show. The popularity of Balika Vadhu opened doors for me to explore various other projects. The curiosity within me never died, and I continued my upward journey," she adds.

‘Vikram Bhatt is a kid on set’

Gor expresses her astonishment at receiving a personal call from Vikram Bhatt himself, offering her the lead role in 1920. Recalling their initial video meeting, she shares, "He narrated the entire story to me, and I felt the pressure of stepping into a legacy film like '1920.' When he asked about my availability, I was overjoyed. In fact, I even asked him what he saw in me."

Avika Gor praises Bhatt's dedication while on set, describing him as someone who closely monitored proceedings to ensure smooth operations. "He wasn't excessively polite, always providing honest feedback about my performance. I would look for cues to determine if he was pleased with a shot. Additionally, he approached learning with childlike enthusiasm," reveals the actress.