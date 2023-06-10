Balika Vadhu Actress Neha Marda Reveals Daughter's Name With An Adorable Photoshoot

Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda is currently enjoying motherhood. The actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl after premature delivery earlier this year. She recently shared an adorable photo from her two-month-old daughter's photoshoot.

In the picture, the little one could be seen peacefully asleep. She looked cute in a white lacy dress and a matching hairband. Her name 'Anaya' was written on the cardboard pieces. Captioning her post, Neha wrote, "Mummy Neha & Papa Aayushman welcomes the newest addition to the family! 'Anaya Agrawal." Take a look at the post below.

(Neha Marda reveals her baby girl's name | Image: Neha Marda/Instagram)

Neha Marda conceives her first child at 34

(Neha Marda opens up about her pregnancy complications | Image: Neha Marda/Instagram)

Neha Marda recently took to her YouTube channel and shared a video, where she candidly spoke about her experience of conceiving her first child at the age of 34. In the video, the new mother opened up about consulting a fertility expert after conceiving at a later age. She emphasised upon the importance of considering the decline in egg quality with age and the significance of conceiving within the age of 30.

Neha also mentioned that if she had conceived in her 20s, she might have encountered fewer complications during her pregnancy. Furthermore, she shared that she has been facing challenges in her work life due to post-pregnancy pain and difficulties. She attributed this to conceiving a baby at a later stage in life.

Opening up about her views on breastfeeding in public, she emphasised that it is not a crime but rather the most beautiful thing to witness. She dismisses any notion of shame or wrongdoing in it, asserting that a mother breastfeeding her child is a beautiful sight and should be celebrated. While breastfeeding in public, Neha also suggested using a scarf or other suitable methods to ensure comfort and privacy for both the mother and the child.