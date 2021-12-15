Ayan Mukerji Reveals Why He Changed The Name Of His Film From 'Dragon' To 'Brahmastra'

After several years of conceptualisation and working on his passion project, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is all set to release his much-awaited film, Brahmastra. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. After updating the fans about the release date of the film, Ayan has finally unveiled the first motion picture of the film. The poster features Ranbir Kapoor, who can be seen standing tall with a backdrop of Lord Shiva.

On Wednesday, during a motion poster launch event in New Delhi, Ranbir, Alia, and filmmaker Ayan interacted with the fans as they dropped the first look of the film.

Ayan Mukerji responds about his film's title

During a fun live interaction 'Q&A' round, Ayan Mukerji was asked why he chose to change the title of the film, Brahmastra from Dragon. Listening to the question, Ayan was surprised as not many people had known about the initial title of the film. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director recalled that he might have shared the original title on his social media handles earlier.

However, responding to the question, Ayan said, "The title of the film 'Dragon' was temporary. I didn't give much thought to it as Shiva, in the film, has the power of fire, I called it 'Dragon' on the script. But the film was always rooted and inspired by Indian culture and history. When the time came to give it a literal title, Brahmastra was always the right title. But Dragon was named as it was relatable to fire, power." He then joked only if we made a film in China, we would have called it 'Dragon.'

