Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 Casts A Stellar Female Lead, Completing The Epic Trio

The anticipation surrounding Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 has been buzzing ever since its announcement. With the powerhouse performers Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR already confirmed for pivotal roles in the film, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the female lead.

3 things you need to know

The filming of War 2 will begin in November 2023.

The film is currently in pre-production.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer will be the seventh installment in YRF SPY Universe.

What's cooking?

As per the new development, Kiara Advani has reportedly entered YRF SPY Universe and will be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. A source told ANI that the actress "fits the bill to a T" as far as YRF SPY Universe and War 2 are considered. They also shared that the film stars the biggest superstars in the country and emphasised that Kiara is currently at the top of the heap.

The source also revealed that Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the coolest and slickest action entertainer for the audience. Concluding their statement, the source further added that till now all the heroines who have been a part of SPY Universe have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and now it's Advani's turn. However, there is no official confirmation about the actress' role yet.

Ever since the news was announced, fans are speculating War 2 to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. They expressed their excitement on Twitter and shared that they are happy with Kiara's casting in the film. Take a look at the tweets below.

(Fans react to Kiara Advani's casting in War 2 | Image: Twitter)

When Kiara Advani said that she wants to work with Hrithik Roshan?

In an earlier media interaction, Kiara Advani expressed her wish to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan. The actress said the whole world loves the War actor. She further shared that her heartbeat fluctuates after seeing him always. "I just want to do a film with Hrithik Roshan once," said the actress.

Meanwhile, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the film, she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. This is the second time they are collaborating on a film together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.