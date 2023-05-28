Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Working With RRR Star Jr NTR In War 2

Hrithik Roshan is thrilled about sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr NTR in the upcoming movie War 2. He will be pitted against Jr NTR in the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster "War", which was helmed by Siddharth Anand. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is taking over the director's chair for the follow-up, which is a part of Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe that also features Tiger movies and Pathaan.

On the sidelines of the IIFA Awards here, Hrithik Roshan was asked about collaborating with Jr NTR on the upcoming film and he said, "I am very excited."

The 49-year-old also shared an update about his next release, Fighter, billed as the first aerial action franchise.

The film directed by Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

"I am coming after Vikram Vedha', with Fighter'. I am excited about that. Fighter' is nearing completion and we are almost done with it. Fingers crossed, he said.

Asked about the challenges of working in back-to-back action movies, the actor said: "It is bone breaking, you get injured a lot."

At the 2023 IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday night, Hrithik Roshan lifted the best actor trophy for his performance in action-thriller "Vikram Vedha". Expressing his happiness on bagging the award, the actor said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It all began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here. It feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha has unleashed a certain madness in me that I didn't know was within me and I held on to that madness."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is slated to hit the theatres next year in January. He also has War 2 but the makers are yet to reveale more details.

(With PTI Inputs)