Ayaz Khan Reveals He Still Receives Hate For Slapping Aditi In 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

Actor Ayaz Khan, who played the role of Sushant Modi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na took his Instagram and shared a reel in which he revealed that he regretted slapping Genelia D'Souza aka Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Khan also shared that although it had been 13 years since the movie was released, he still received hate about it.

Ayaz Khan shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen smashing his head on a rock, beating his chest as several hate comments from the fans of the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na appeared on the screen. There was a scene in the movie where Khan's character Sushant Modi, fiance to Genelia’s Aditi slaps in a fit of rage and leaves a bruise on her cheek. As the video begins the words, "The number 1 regret of my life: Slapping Aditi," appear followed by comments like, “Isn't that the dude that hit Aditi," and "Bhagwan tujhe maaf kar sakta hai magar mein nahi karunga."

As he shared the video, Khan wrote that I had been 13 years but he still received hate, "It’s been 13 years but the hate doesn’t stop #JaneTuYaJaneNa." Watch the video here:

Fans quickly reacted to the video and left their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, "Can’t believe you’re the same guy who played Sushant and Shubhankar in the same year Ishq hayyeeee se ishq bye bye," another user wrote, "This reel makes me want to try and forget it. I said try."

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is coming of age romantic comedy that was released back in 2008 and marked Imran Khan's debut in the industry and considered as Genelia D'Souza's official Bollywood debut. The movie was a commercial and critical success at the time of its release. The movie also featured Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Manjari Phadnis and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Khan is best known for his role as Dr Shubhankar Rai in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. He also appeared opposite Rahul Bose and Esha Deol in Ghost Ghost Na Raha. He has also appeared in television shows like Parichay, Kulvadhu, Punar Vivah and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Image: Instagram/@ayazkhan701