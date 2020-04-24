Ayesha & Krishna Shroff Comment On Disha Patani's 'Do You Love Me' BTS Video

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna seem to be a big fan of Disha Patani's dancing skills. The actor who shared a BTS video from 'Baaghi 3' sets immediately received comments from her rumoured boyfriend's family.

While Ayesha wrote, 'Amazing', Krishna called Disha a 'Queen' for the 'Do You Love Me' BTS video.

The rumours about 'Malang' actor Disha Patani dating 'Baaghi 3' actor Tiger Shroff have been doing rounds for quite some time now. However, the two have never agreed to be in a relationship. There have been reports that both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been spending their time in quarantine together. Numerous reports claimed that Disha Patani has been living with the Shroffs during the lockdown.

In an interview with a news tabloid, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff cleared the air. She said that Disha Patani isn’t staying with them. However, Krishna Shroff stated that she stays close by. She even stated that they go grocery shopping together, sometimes. Due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the entire nation has been in lockdown. Hence, Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani too have been homebound.

